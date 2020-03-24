Georgia community puts together a drive-by birthday parade for 4-year-old girl

In a time where community members are urged to stay away from each other, one community rallied to celebrate a 4-year-old girl’s birthday, while sticking to the guidelines of social distancing.

Friday morning, Maddie stood outside her Dunwoody home and watched as dozens of cars rolled by just to celebrate her. Drivers yelled out “happy birthday,” while others had signs and balloons wishing her a happy day.

But that wasn’t the only celebration for Maddie’s 4th birthday. Her day started with a virtual call between all the other children in her class, singing her a happy birthday. Her mother, Laura, tells FOX 5 News that while Maddie was excited to see her friends through Zoom, she still wanted to see her friends in person.

Laura says, “I told her about 30 minutes before that her friend were going to be driving around to wish her a happy birthday but they weren’t going to be able to come inside to play, but this was a new way to celebrate her birthday.”

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. Laura says that around dinner time, Maddie will get to see Elsa through a virtual sing-a-long. All her classmates were invited to the special occasion.

Laura says while Maddie’s birthday party this upcoming weekend was canceled, she still wanted to use Elsa in some way considering many people are losing income during the pandemic.

Happy 4th Birthday, Maddie!