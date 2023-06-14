Edgewood Avenue's Georgia Beer Garden closing to the public

A popular Atlanta beer garden will soon shut its doors to the public.

Managers of the Georgia Beer Garden made the announcement on Instagram Monday that the restaurant will have its last day open to the general public Sunday.

"The truth is GBG no longer fits this street even though we do truly love Edgewood," the owners wrote in the post.

The restaurant will still be open for private events and owners are looking to see what they can turn the historic building, which previously was the Edgewood Animal Clinic, into.

"We look forward to updating you down the road with what is coming next. We’re lucky enough to own the building, which gives us room to play," the owners wrote.

The beer garden was first announced in 2014 and opened in 2016 with a focus on serving local brews.

"We had a lot of fun here and got to take part in a lot of amazing things," the owners wrote. "More importantly, we were lucky enough to work with fantastic people. They, and the wonderful folks who patronized GBG, will always be family. Thank you for many years of warmth, kindness, and companionship."

As a goodbye, the restaurant will take off 20% off all tabs on Sunday.

The closure will not affect Edgewood Avenue's Mondo Zombie or Joystick Game Bar, which are run by the same owners.