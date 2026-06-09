Georgia Aquarium welcomes 50M visitors, announces giveaway

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Georgia Aquarium has welcomed more than 50 million visitors since opening in 2005. The aquarium is celebrating the milestone with a giveaway featuring more than $2,000 in prizes. One winner will receive tickets, show reservations, food credits and exclusive merchandise.



One of Atlanta's most visited attractions has reached a major milestone.

What we know:

Georgia Aquarium announced it has welcomed more than 50 million visitors since opening its doors in 2005, marking two decades as one of the city's top tourist destinations.

To celebrate the achievement, the aquarium is launching a special giveaway that offers visitors a chance to win a prize package valued at more than $2,000.

The grand prize includes four general admission tickets, reserved seating for the aquarium's sea lion and dolphin presentations, a $100 food credit and a swag bag valued at $100. Additional items are also included in the package.

Aquarium officials said visitors can enter the contest by clicking here.