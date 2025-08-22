Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Aquarium mourns loss of longtime whale shark Taroko

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2025 8:00am EDT
Taroko. Credit: Georgia Aquarium

The Brief

    • Georgia Aquarium whale shark Taroko has died after being euthanized
    • Taroko was seen by more than 43 million visitors over nearly 20 years
    • He was rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan before coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Georgia Aquarium announced the death of one of its most well-known whale sharks, Taroko, who was euthanized after staff noticed significant changes in his appetite and behavior.

What we know:

Taroko had lived at the aquarium for nearly two decades, where more than 43 million visitors had the chance to see him up close. Aquarium officials say he was originally rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan before being brought to Atlanta.

What they're saying:

The aquarium described Taroko as a beloved ambassador for his species, helping to educate the public about ocean conservation and the importance of protecting whale sharks in the wild.

The aquarium also said that its other male whale shark, Yushan, is doing well.

  • Information for this story provided in press release from Georgia Aquarium. 

