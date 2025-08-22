Georgia Aquarium mourns loss of longtime whale shark Taroko

article

The Brief Georgia Aquarium whale shark Taroko has died after being euthanized Taroko was seen by more than 43 million visitors over nearly 20 years He was rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan before coming to Atlanta



The Georgia Aquarium announced the death of one of its most well-known whale sharks, Taroko, who was euthanized after staff noticed significant changes in his appetite and behavior.

Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

What we know:

Taroko had lived at the aquarium for nearly two decades, where more than 43 million visitors had the chance to see him up close. Aquarium officials say he was originally rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan before being brought to Atlanta.

What they're saying:

The aquarium described Taroko as a beloved ambassador for his species, helping to educate the public about ocean conservation and the importance of protecting whale sharks in the wild.

The aquarium also said that its other male whale shark, Yushan, is doing well.