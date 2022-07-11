Amber Alert: Deputies find abducted 1-year-old Georgia boy

article

Officials have canceled an early morning Amber Alert for an abducted 1-year-old boy out of Coffee County.

After a short search, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they have located 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne.

The GBI believed the toddler was with Joseph Michael Horne, the suspect in his abduction. The adult is now in custody. Deputies have not released the suspect's relation to the boy or his possible charges at this time.

The suspect and Lucas were believed to be in a gray Chevrolet Silverado with the tag XNG136 last seen on Huckleberry Road in Douglas, Georgia.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.