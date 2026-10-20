Georgia 2026 elections: More than 1M Georgians have voted early

The Brief GeorgiaVotes.com counted 1,027,037 ballots by 6:22 a.m. Oct. 20, 3% more than at the same point in 2022. Voters 65 and older made up the largest age group, while women accounted for 55% of those who had voted. The Nov. 3 ballot includes races for governor, U.S. Senate and other statewide offices.



More than 1 million Georgians have cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election, with voters 65 and older making up the largest share of those who have voted.

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What we know:

According to GeorgiaVotes.com, there have been 1,027,037 ballots submitted as of 6:22 a.m. Oct. 20, including 980,408 early votes and 46,629 mail ballots. That was 3% higher than the 998,971 ballots counted at the same point in the 2022 general election.

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The Georgia Secretary of State’s turnout dashboard showed a similar total: 1,027,099 ballots as of 5:31 a.m. Oct. 20. The small difference reflects the dashboards’ separate update times. The Secretary of State labels the figures unofficial and says counties will finish uploading voter credit after Election Day.

Older voters lead by age

By the numbers:

Voters 65 and older made up 46.8% of those who had voted, according to GeorgiaVotes.com’s voter file breakdown. Voters ages 50 to 64 accounted for 28.8%. Women represented 55% of voters, while men accounted for 44.8%; gender was listed as unknown for 0.2%.

The site listed 52.1% of voters as White, 34.8% as Black, 2.8% as Hispanic and 2.4% as Asian. GeorgiaVotes.com says it compiles publicly available state data and draws demographic information from the state voter file. Those figures describe voters’ demographics, not their candidate preferences.

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Statewide races on the ballot

Local perspective:

Voters will choose candidates for governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the number of major contests is contributing to strong interest in the election.

Election officials say they are focused on keeping voting safe and secure. GeorgiaVotes.com cautions that early-voting patterns do not reliably predict election results. Georgia does not register voters by party, and the data do not show how anyone voted.