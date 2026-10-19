Georgia midterm early voting: Over 940,000 cast ballots in first week

The Brief More than 940,000 ballots were cast during the first week of early voting in Georgia, putting the state on pace to pass 1 million. Voters face high-stakes races up and down the ballot, including contests for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat. High-profile political figures are flocking to Georgia, with President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama holding rallies ahead of Election Day.



Georgia voters flooded polling locations across the state in historic numbers Monday, pushing early voting turnout past 940,000 and rapidly approaching the 1 million milestone.

Georgia early voting surge

What we know:

As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, more than 940,000 people cast ballots in person during the opening week of early voting in Georgia's midterms. Polling locations reported heavy traffic, high energy and steady lines, with election workers reporting no major problems.

State officials confirmed participation could reach the 1 million mark before polls close Monday night. The brisk pace demonstrates that voting throughout Georgia remains accessible and protected, according to state election authorities.

Unanswered midterm election questions

What we don't know:

State officials have not confirmed whether in-person turnout will officially surpass 1 million by the end of Monday.

It also remains uncertain which political party will hold an advantage once early ballots are tabulated on Election Day.

Historic Georgia midterm turnout

By the numbers:

Weekend participation fueled the surging numbers across Georgia. More than 700,000 people had voted following active weekend participation on Saturday and Sunday.

Voters are deciding critical contests across the state, including campaigns for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Both political parties claim early momentum from the massive turnout.

State election security measures

What they're saying:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is preparing to leave office after this cycle, described the engagement as proof of a balanced election system. "Well, this is a gubernatorial cycle," Raffensperger said.

"So you're looking at you're voting for a new governor, attorney general, you know, tenant governor, secretary like up and down the ballot," Raffensperger said. "Plus, you have a U.S. Senate seat. So there's an awful lot on the table there."

"Prepare, prepare, prepare," Raffensperger said. "You always have to make sure that you're, you know, you just can't, you know, sit back."

"We're very strong, and we have robust security in place, but we know there's a lot of bad actors out there, and a lot of people like to wait till Election Day," Raffensperger added.

"We had good turnout on Saturday," Raffensperger said. "We've had people showing up on Sunday, so we're well over 700,000."

"And, you know, you know, on the way, we just continue to go and we'll see if we hit a million," Raffensperger said. "I don't make predictions, but we just see the voters are engaged in the process."

High-profile Georgia campaign stops

What's next:

The high-stakes battleground has attracted top-tier political figures to cities across Georgia, including Dalton and Macon. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Friday and returns for an event in Macon on Saturday.

Former President Barack Obama will appear at a campaign rally in Atlanta next week. The campaign calendar is expected to become even more crowded ahead of Election Day as both parties push for turnout.