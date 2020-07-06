GBI searching for witnesses in deadly Norcross event hall shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for witnesses in a Norcross murder that happened early Sunday morning.

At around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Norcross Police Department said they received a 911 call about shots fired at an event hall on the 5100 block of Brook Hollow Parkway.

When officers got the Fusion Event Hall, they found 35-year-old Alpharetta resident Alejandro J. Ramirez with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Medics rushed Ramirez to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI has been requested to help in the investigation and wants to speak with any possible witnesses of the shooting.

If you have any information that would help law enforcement, please call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.