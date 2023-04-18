Gainesville man accused in woman's murder injured in serious crash

article

The man accused of murder after a domestic dispute at a Gainesville apartment remains in a hospital recovering from an unrelated crash.

Christopher Dean Snow, 31, of Gainesville, was discovered during a serious car crash along Interstate 85. Gainesville Police say he is lead suspect in the murder of 32-year-old Casey Lynn Mae Allen.

Allen was found dead in her Spring Valley apartment during a welfare check on April 15, according to police.

Investigators say Allen suffered from apparent stab wounds.

Snow will be booked into the Hall County Jail once he is released from the hospital.