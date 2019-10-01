GA Forestry reports 270% increase in fire calls for Sept.

Even though the summer air quality 'burn ban' ended September 30, state officials say the fire danger is only increasing for most of Georgia. Some areas saw little or no rain for the entire month of September and most of August, leading to drought conditions in dozens of counties.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Forestry tells FOX 5 News that new data shows a 270% increase in wildfire-related fire calls during the month of September, as compared to the 5-year average. That totals more than 500 calls statewide.

Forestry officials say that officers in each Georgia county examine wildfire danger daily, and decide if burn permits can be issued. For the time being, it is more likely than not that burn permits will be declined during this time. However, persons withing to burn on their property can contact their local permitting office to see if conditions will allow the burn for that specific day.