FX drops trailer for Season 3 of 'Atlanta'

Earn and the gang are back for Season 3 of FX's hit show, "Atlanta."

Only this time, it's not clear how much of the new season will take place in the city of Atlanta.

In the trailer, the group of friends is headed to Europe and things get weird.

FX dropped the teaser trailer on Christmas Day after the show took a nearly four-year hiatus.

The upcoming season premieres on March 24.

The comedy follows the quirky lives of Atlantans Earn, Alfred, Darius and Van — played by Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, respectively — as they navigate the music and entertainment industry, relationships and social issues.

Herny plays Paper Boi, an up-and-coming rapper trying to make a career in music with his cousin, Earn, as his manager.

