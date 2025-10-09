Fulton deputy accused of aiding drone smuggling at Rice Street jail

The Brief Deputy DeMarcus Tinsley was fired and charged in a Fulton County Jail contraband drone scheme. A September 2 shakedown uncovered drugs, a cellphone, and a note detailing a planned drone drop. Three inmates were also charged with conspiracy after surveillance tied them to the illegal operation.



A Fulton County deputy has been fired and arrested after investigators say he conspired with inmates to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the Rice Street jail using a drone.

What we know:

According to arrest warrants, a September 2 shakedown at the Fulton County Jail uncovered a "substantial amount of illegal contraband," including suspected cocaine, marijuana, crystal meth, drug strips, and a cellphone.

Investigators said the discovery came after command staff noticed a breach in a window and reviewed surveillance footage that showed inmates passing items under a fire door. A search later uncovered a note detailing a drone drop scheduled for either August 30 or 31, which investigators said implicated Deputy DeMarcus Jamal Tinsley, the floor officer at the time.

The warrants also allege that Tinsley allowed three inmates from Housing Unit 7N to enter Zone 400 and remain there from 10 p.m. August 31 until 4 a.m. September 1 "without any authority."

According to jail records, Tinsley was booked into the Fulton County Jail on October 8 and released the same day on bond. He is charged with violating his oath as a public officer and conspiracy to commit a felony. His listed address is in Newnan, Georgia, and bond was set at $35,000 total.

Those inmates—identified as Cleavon Battle, Willie Holt, and Karanji Reese—have each been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Officials said Tinsley is no longer employed by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the suspected drone operation had been taking place or whether other employees were involved.

It’s also unclear who piloted the drone, how the contraband was obtained, or if any of the seized drugs have been tested.

The sheriff’s office has not released surveillance images or body camera footage related to the investigation.

What's next:

Tinsley’s wife told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor that her husband is in the process of hiring a lawyer to fight these charges.