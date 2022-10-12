Devices allow Fulton County school buses to request green lights

If Fulton County School System leaders have their way, the wheels on the bus won’t be stopped at traffic lights.

The district is the first in the nation to use cutting-edge technology to try and improve school bus safety while addressing the national driver shortage.

The connected vehicle, or CV, technology gives school buses green lights at traffic signals.

Devices developed by Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory were tested in Fulton County at multiple schools during different bus routes.

This pilot program centered around two buses and 62 intersections in Alpharetta. Advocates say it saved fuel money while cutting down on emissions and on time spent traveling.

Officials hope that it will help address the school bus driver shortage by making fleets more efficient.

"Drivers are very hard to come by, in Fulton County and across the nation. By reducing travel times and improving route reliability, this can make a dent in that problem," explained Michael Ruelle of Kimley-Horn, a consulting firm involved in the program.

Another unintended result, say test drivers, was an improvement in student behavior.

"With the bus continually moving, they tend to stay in their seats more. And we're able to deliver those students quicker to the home and the school," added Trey Stow, Director of Transportation Operations.