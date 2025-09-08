Fulton County police officer involved in crash along I-20 near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard
ATLANTA - A Fulton County police officer was involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 20 West near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, according to Atlanta police.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to the westbound expressway for reports of an accident involving the officer.
What they're saying:
"At this time, no significant injuries are being reported," Officer A. Fix of the Atlanta Police Department’s Public Affairs Unit said in a statement.
What we don't know:
Police said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.