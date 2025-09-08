Fulton County police officer involved in crash along I-20 near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard

article

A Fulton County police officer was involved in a crash Monday on Interstate 20 West near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the westbound expressway for reports of an accident involving the officer.

What they're saying:

"At this time, no significant injuries are being reported," Officer A. Fix of the Atlanta Police Department’s Public Affairs Unit said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Police said the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.