Fulton County opens enrollment to out-of-district students

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The Brief Fulton County Schools is launching a tuition-based enrollment program for select high schools. Eligible students in grades 9-12 can apply beginning June 22 for the 2026-27 school year. The initiative offers access to specialized academic programs and career-focused opportunities.



Fulton County Schools is expanding enrollment opportunities through a new tuition-based program that will allow some students who live outside the district to attend select high schools.

What we know:

The initiative, called "Find Your Future at Fulton," opened applications June 22 for the 2026-27 school year.

Eligible students in grades 9 through 12 can apply to attend four participating schools: F.A.V.E., Global Impact Academy, North Springs High School and Northview High School.

District leaders said the program is designed to give more students access to specialized academic pathways, advanced coursework and college- and career-focused learning opportunities.

School officials say the initiative builds on the educational offerings that have helped make Fulton County one of Georgia's highest-performing school districts.