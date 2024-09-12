The Brief A man wanted for a 2017 murder in Fulton County is in custody after an officer stopped him for not using the crosswalk. When the officer checked the man's information, he discovered the man he warned about road safety was wanted for multiple felonies.



A simple warning about walking in the road led Clayton County police to find a man officials said was wanted for murder.

Authorities say an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Aug. 30 around Tara Boulevard and Dixon Road when he noticed a man walking in the street.

The officer stopped the man, identified as TraZion Brown, to warn him about the dangers of crossing outside the crosswalk.

After running Brown's name through the Georgia Crime Information Center, the officer was surprised to learn the man was wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for a 2017 murder.

According to court records, Brown was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of Gregory Gallishaw, a 35-year-old father of four, at a Fulton County apartment complex.

Brown was taken into custody. He's now at the Fulton County Jail charged with murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"Thanks to Officer Freeman’s proactivity regarding traffic enforcement and pedestrian safety, officers were able to apprehend and remove a murder suspect from the community without incident or injuries," the Clayton County Police Department told FOX 5.