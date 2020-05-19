Fulton County firefighters compete in video challenge to promote 2020 census

What's at stake with the 2020 Census? Fulton County firefighters say federal funding that will be used to help keep communities safe if residents do their part.

Firefighters in College Park, East Point, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell, South Fulton, and Union City are participating in the 2020 Census Fire Station Video Challenge.

Organizers said the contest is designed to highlight the importance of 2020 census data which determines federal funding for public safety and emergency management teams and to encourage Georgia residents to fill out their census forms.

Firefighters with the Milton Fire Department used humor to explain how important it is to have an accurate census count, to ensure Georgia receives its intended share of federal dollars when funds are distributed to state and local governments.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Milton Fire Deputy Chief Matt Marietta told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "Understanding what our population is and how many people we are serving has an impact on how those funds are distributed."

College Park Fire Lt. Gary Reid said those federal dollars would be put to good use here at home. "I would like to see us have more people hired, have more equipment more trucks things of that nature."

Advertisement

Tharon Jonhson, Co-Executive Director of Georgia's Everyone Counts Marketing Campaign says the state is on track with census participation, and ongoing efforts encouraging residents to complete the census online or by mail are working.

"We are still roughly three percent behind the national average, but the good news is we are seeing not only our metro counties, but also our rural counties picking up their self-response rates."

App users click here for live updates

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Johnson says Georgia residents can visit the my2020census.gov website to complete their census application online.

The Fire Station Video Challenge runs through May 22. Vote for your favorite video here.