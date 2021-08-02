Fulton County restarting emergency rental assistance program for residents

article

Fulton County will be reopening its program assisting residents who need emergency help with rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county's COVID-19 COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance will begin accepting new applicants Monday at noon. Applicants must be a resident of Fulton County living outside the city of Atlanta to be eligible for funds.

Those who qualify could receive up to $1,300 a month in rental assistance and up to $200 per month for past due utilities for up to six months. Those will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies on the resident’s behalf.

The program was originally opened in March but stopped taking applications due to the overwhelming amount of demand. In total, over $10 million have been approved for nearly 1,700 applicants.

The new applicants will receive money from an additional $24 million given to the county through the federal government. In total, the Emergency Rental Assistance fund has received $42 million.

SEE MORE: Fulton County says more funding for emergency rental assistance is on the way

With this new allocation of funds, county officials say they are opening the program to more residents and allowing for a longer period of relief.

You can go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp to learn how to apply online or call 855-776-7912 to speak to a local representative every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.