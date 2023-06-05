Fulton County high school auditorium catches fire
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County high school was evacuated Monday morning due to a fire that broke out in the school's auditorium.
A spokesperson from Fulton County Schools said the incident happened at Cambridge High School. Officials determined it was a small electrical fire that was put out by sprinklers.
There were no reported injuries. Firefighters confirmed the auditorium was empty when it happened.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.