Fulton County begins phase one of in-person learning

The Fulton County School District is starting to phase students back into the classroom.

Students in Pre-K, first grade, and second grade have the option to receive in-person instruction for 90 minutes one day per week.

Officials with Fulton County Schools said the health and safety of students and staff are top priorities.

Phase one began Tuesday morning. The plan also included students with disabilities in special program classes having the option to return for three hours one day per week.

School officials said the phasing-in process will be determined by coronavirus numbers and will be reevaluated on three-week cycles with the goal of eventually getting students back to the classroom five days a week.

Marietta City Schools also began phase one of in-person learning on Tuesday.