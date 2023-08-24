Expand / Collapse search

Fuel leak closes Main Street in downtown Kennesaw

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY - A fuel leak in downtown Kennesaw has resulted in road closures.

According to the Kennesaw Police Department, a commercial vehicle damaged its undercarriage while crossing the railroad tracks, resulting in a fuel leak.

Main Street in downtown Kennesaw is closed from Watts Drive to Moon Station Road and Cherokee Street is closed from Main Street to Big Shanty Drive.

Drivers should find an alternate route. Marietta Police will notify the public when the streets have reopened on social media. 
 

