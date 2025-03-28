From Normandy to Academia: The Turner family's legacy of success

The Brief World War II veteran Dennis Turner Sr. and his wife Doris both did not graduate from high school, but their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been very successful. Dennis and Doris Turner are both 101 years old and have five adult children, who all have their undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. All 13 of their grandchildren, plus their five adult children, have college degrees from more than 35 colleges and universities.



Dennis Turner Sr., a World War II veteran, and his wife Doris, both 101, have seen remarkable academic success in their family despite not graduating from high school.

Their five adult children have all earned undergraduate and post-graduate degrees.

The backstory:

Dennis and Doris Turner grew up on a farm in Henry County back in the 1920s and ‘30s. Dennis Sr. served in the Army and was at Normandy Beach when the Allied forces invaded France.

Doris wanted to be a nurse, but many of the couple's dreams were dashed by segregation.

One of their sons, Dennis Jr, finished Meharry Medical School and went on to graduate as the First African American from Emory University School of Medicine in General Surgery.

All five of Dr. Dennis Jr and his wife Janet’s daughters graduated from Spelman College.

What they're saying:

Dr. Dennis Jr. says, "my mother and father grew up in an era where it was difficult to do some of the things that we have been able to do. They lived in Rural, Georgia, and they were very intelligent people, even if you were to talk to them at 101, you'd be surprised at their intellect."

One of the Taylor’s granddaughters Dorian Taylor says, " It wasn't what are you going to do. It was where are you going to school? How are you going to continue your education. A bachelor's degree was not enough, everybody has to at least get a master's degree and have some kind of direction,"

Another granddaughter, Donni Turner, is a lawyer and has been working in the United States Senate for many high-profile politicians like Sen. Max Cleland, Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Michael Bennet.

What's next:

Dr. Turner who works at Emory, says his oldest grandson is a NASA scholar, and he believes the next generation will continue the expectation of excellence that his parents started in 1924.