Friday deadline for tree removal program for DeKalb seniors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Time is running out for DeKalb County seniors to apply for a program that removes dangerous trees from their property.
What we know:
The pre-application deadline is Friday at the end of the business day. Eligible homeowners must be 62 or older, live in the property as their primary residence and meet income requirements.
The program is designed to reduce risks posed by hazardous trees near homes.
