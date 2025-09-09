Friday deadline for tree removal program for DeKalb seniors

The Brief DeKalb seniors face Friday deadline for tree removal program Applicants must be 62+, live in home and meet income limits Program removes dangerous trees from primary residences



Time is running out for DeKalb County seniors to apply for a program that removes dangerous trees from their property.

What we know:

The pre-application deadline is Friday at the end of the business day. Eligible homeowners must be 62 or older, live in the property as their primary residence and meet income requirements.

The program is designed to reduce risks posed by hazardous trees near homes.

