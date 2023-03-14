Expand / Collapse search
Another night, another freeze warning in north Georgia

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:34PM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Freeze Warning for overnight into Wednesday morning

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the recent cold snap. A Freeze Warning is in place from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA - Another freezing night and morning is proving winter is not through with north Georgia yet.

A Freeze Warning is once again in place from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures could dip as low as 26 degrees, especially at higher elevations. It will be just under freezing closer to metro Atlanta.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill tender vegetation and could impact outdoor plumbing such as sprinklers systems, but it likely will not impact indoor plumbing.

Again, there is an increase in the fire danger along with the cold weather as gusty winds and relatively low humidity will continue.

A Freeze Watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

These temperatures are not near record levels, but feel more like January than mid-March.

Thursday could start to see some change in the current cold, dry pattern with rain moving through ahead of the weekend.

This weekend, Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton is looking dry, but chilly for the racing festivities.

This is a developing weather situation. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.