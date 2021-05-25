Police searching for missing 84-year-old Atlanta man with dementia

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a missing 84-year-old who has been diagnosed with dementia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 84-year-old Fred Samuels.

Officials say Samuels was last seen at his home on the 1800 block of King Alfred Drive SW around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Samuels is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be on foot at this time.

The missing elderly man was last wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, white sneakers, and an Atlanta Braves hat.

If you have any information that can help police find Samuels, please call the Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

