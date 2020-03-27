FOX’s “Duncanville” mixes humor & heart

“Duncanville” may be the new kid on the block when it comes to FOX’s Animation Domination lineup, but "new" is a relative term.

“We were on the fast-track, and it’s taken us four years,” says co-creator Julie Thacker Scully. Adds her husband Mike, “We first started talking with Amy about the idea in 2016.”

The “Amy” they’re talking about is Amy Poehler, who created the show with the couple and also voices several characters. “Duncanville” centers on a 15-year-old named Duncan, caught somewhere in the weird world between childhood and adulthood.

“We like the age of 15 because…you can taste freedom and independence, but you really don’t have any at all,” says Mike. As to whether the writers are using material from their own teen years, Julie says, “Well, we have five daughters! So we don’t have to go back too far to find some messy situations!”

click the video player to see more of our interview with the co-creators at the recent SCAD aTVfest in Midtown.