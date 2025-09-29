Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor recognized for journalism in Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 29, 2025 10:30am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Aungelique Proctor has been recognized with one of Georgia’s top journalism honors.

Proctor was presented the Monica Kaufman Pearson Excellence in Journalism Award during the Rice Awards. She was praised for her integrity, compelling storytelling and decades of connection to the Atlanta community.

A native Atlantan, Proctor has been with FOX 5 for 31 years. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin was also honored at the event, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

