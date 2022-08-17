Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own.

Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years.

The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from a terminal illness.

Her fellow bus drivers paid tribute with a special procession, as her casket was being transported in front of Forsyth Central High School.

"Linda was just bigger than life. Linda had the biggest servant heart. And transportation wasn’t just a job to Miss Linda, it was a blessing for her to be able to get up and come to work every day," said Forsyth County Schools Transportation Supervisor Tammy Webb.

She was laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery.

Stowers leaves behind a husband of 54 years, two kids and seven grandsons.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donation be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital.