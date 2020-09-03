Former Newton County teacher arrested on child porn charges

A former Newton County teacher was arrested on child porn charges, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

(Newton County Sheriff's Office)

According to investigators, 47-year-old Winfred Lewis Akins was a seventh-grade teacher at Liberty Middle School. He resigned from his position on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said they were notified by a mother whose child said she received inappropriate messages. The person accused of sending the messages was then identified as Winfred.

Winfred now faces felony charges of child molestation and computer or electronic pornography.

Winfred is being held without bond.

