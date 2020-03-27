Former NBA All-Star sings Happy Birthday to 93-year-old mother while social distancing

Former NBA All-Star Marques Johnson gathered his family at his mother’s Los Angeles home to sing the 93-year-old happy birthday from a distance on March 25 amid a state-wide lockdown in California.

Johnson and his family sang Happy Birthday from outside his mother’s house as she sat in the doorway and conducted the singalong.

Johnson told Storyful, his mother has given the family “an edict of practicing social distancing if we wanted to celebrate. We sing to her every year.”

It made for a different scene to 2019, when, the day before his mother’s birthday, Johnson’s jersey was retired by the Milwaukee Bucks. “During the game, 20,000 fans serenaded her at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee,” he said.