Former metro Atlanta medical examiner dies in prison

A former metro Atlanta medical examiner who traded drugs for sexual favors has died in federal prison.

Joe Burton, 74, was sentenced to eight years in prison in august of 2018.

RELATED: Former medical examiner to be sentenced in opioids-for-sex case

He once served as a medical examiner in Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Clayton, and Paulding counties.

He died Friday after suffering an apparent heart attack.

RELATED: Former medical examiner, 7 others indicted in accused opioid distribution ring