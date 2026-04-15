Former CNN Center to host World Cup cultural hub

The Brief Atlanta is launching "ATL Culture House," a cultural hub at the former CNN Center to showcase local art and music during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The space will host eight days of live performances, film screenings, and workshops from June 14 through July 14. Entry will be free to the public, though visitors must register in advance for the events.



City leaders unveiled a first-of-its-kind cultural hub Wednesday designed to put Atlanta’s art, music, and creativity on a global stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The city announced the creation of "ATL Culture House," which will be located inside the CTR, the former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta. From June 14 through July 14, the 8th-floor space will transform into a gathering point featuring music lounges, art exhibitions, and live performances. The project carries a $500,000 price tag, which officials say is a necessary investment to show off Atlanta.

What we don't know:

While officials say entry will be free, they have not yet released the specific registration process or the full schedule of performers. More details are expected to be announced soon.

What they're saying:

"We are inviting our local artists, performers and storytellers to come and connect with a global audience as Atlanta returns to the world stage," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. Adriane Jefferson with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs added that the goal is to bring creatives together under a unified identity. "Atlanta isn’t just a city that participates in culture, we are a city that creates culture and everybody else follows us," Jefferson said.

Big picture view:

The World Cup is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the downtown area. Leaders say hundreds of local artists have already applied to be part of the Culture House. Mayor Dickens noted that while people may come for the soccer matches, the goal is to provide an experience that makes them want to return to Georgia long after the final trophy is awarded.