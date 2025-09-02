Former CDC employees urge Trump administration to reverse course

The Brief Former CDC employees and Democratic state lawmakers voiced concerns over the policy shift at the CDC under the Trump administration. The group held a roundtable discussion and news conference at the state capitol Tuesday. Ex-CDC officials said Americans are being negatively impacted by the changes in motion at the federal agency.



Just days after resigning his position to protest President Donald Trump's firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez, ex- CDC official Dan Jernigan joined former colleagues and Democratic state lawmakers at the state capitol to voice their concerns over the Trump administration's response to last month's deadly shooting at the DeKalb County campus, staffing cuts and shifts in vaccine policy.

What they're saying:

Those testifying criticized the Trump administration for not coming out and denouncing August's shooting.

They said the vilification of federal employees and vaccines makes CDC employees the target of violence.

Just last month, a local man who believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him suicidal opened fire on several buildings and killed a responding police officer.

Dr. Deb Houry stepped down as Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director for Programs following Dr. Monarez's departure.

She urged CDC workers to stay the course.

"I think for all of our CDC staff continue to do great work we need boots on the ground and continue to use data and science to drive everything you do. It's important," Dr. Houry told reporters.

The other side:

A handful of Trump supporters attended the news conference. They told FOX 5 they support HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his move to overhaul the federal agency.

Christy Kennedy, a Trump supporter says, "All administrations have come in and cut federal agencies including the CDC," said Trump supporter Christy Kennedy. "I hate it that anyone is having to lose their job, but we have got to restore science."