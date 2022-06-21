For the Fourth of July, Target expands its military discount

article

Veterans and active-duty military service members will be able to take advantage of a military discount offered by Target ahead of the Fourth of July this year.

Specifically, they'll be able to use Target's military discount during the week leading up July 4th.

The national big-box department store announced that it’s expanding its usual 10% Veterans Day discount to Independence Day as a way to celebrate the holiday — and to show its support for service members .

THE BEST, WORST STATES FOR MILITARY RETIREES IN 2022: REPORT

Up to two purchases will be eligible for the discount — either online or during in-store shopping — from Sunday, June 26, to Monday, July 4.

To access the limited-time discount , veterans and service members will need to create a Target Circle rewards account.

They'll need to enter documentation that verifies their military status.

POST-MILITARY RESUMES: TIPS FOR SERVICE MEMBERS ENTERING CIVILIAN WORKFORCE

A military or veteran ID card would be an acceptable document, according to a Target press release.

The company will highlight Target employees and customers who have shared their stories about why they chose to serve on the Team Target Instagram account.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In November 2021, Target offered the same two-time 10% off promotion leading up to Veterans Day .

Read more of this story on FOX Business.