Tennessee football coach fired for derogatory tweet about Stacey Abrams

article

An assistant football coach at a Tennessee school has been fired after sending a derogatory tweet at Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

Tuesday night, Tennessee-Chattanooga assistant football coach tweeted: "Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!! Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!"

Both the tweet and Malone's account has now been deleted.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

After the tweet went viral, the Chattanooga University Athletic department removed Malone from his position with the team, saying in a statement "effective immediately, that individual is no longer part of the program.

Advertisement

"Last night, a totally inappropriate social media post by a member of our football staff was brought to my attention," Chattanooga director of athletics Mark Wharton said in a statement posted to Twitter. "The entire post was appalling. The sentiments in that post do not represent the values of our football program, our Athletics department or our University.

Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright called Malone's tweet "unacceptable."

"Our football program has a clear set of standards," he said. "Those standards include respecting others. It is a message our players hear daily. It is a standard I will not waiver on. What was posted on social media by a member of my staff is unacceptable and not any part of what I stand for or what Chattanooga Football stands for. Life is bigger than football and as leaders of young men, we have to set that example, first and foremost. With that said, effectively immediately, that individual is no longer a part of my staff."

According to ESPN, Malone had been with the team as an assistant line coach for two years. He had previously worked at Old Dominion, James Madison, and other universities.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.