Food Truck Fridays: GAS Food Truck

You’ve heard the expression “Now we’re cookin’ with gas,” right? Well, for this week’s Food Truck Friday, we decided to take that phrase literally.

We spent the morning hanging out at the GAS Food Truck, featuring a menu of what the owners call plant-based street food. What does that mean? Sandwiches, fries, nachos, and more…all of which are made without animal products. Owners J Fleming and Kelli Marshall first started rolling around Metro Atlanta last summer, and say their goal is to make both vegans and non-vegans happy. That means filling the menu with specialties including Chips & “Not-Cho Cheeze” (soy and nut free), the ATL Shawty (a grilled Beyond sausage topped with two bean chili, grilled onions, and more), and the Gas Cheese Burger (featuring a grilled Beyond patty and served on a pretzel bun).

To follow along with the GAS Food Truck, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. And click on the video player to check out our morning, doing a little taste-testing at the truck!