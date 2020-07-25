Floyd, endangered gorilla, celebrates first birthday at Zoo Atlanta

article

It was a very special birthday for a member of the Zoo Atlanta family.

Floyd, the western lowland gorilla, celebrated his first birthday Friday. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered.

The Gorilla Care Team at Zoo Atlanta celebrated by filling Floyd’s family’s habitat with festive surprises before the group came outside for the day.

"At 1 year old, Floyd is a "spunky and energetic youngster," according to Allie C. from the Gorilla Care Team, with a "carefree and exciting outlook on life." Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes for him today!," the zoo tweeted.

Floyd and his family enjoyed several ice “cakes” filled with frozen fruit. Treats also included larger ice blocks packed with grander prizes, including fruits such as a half-pineapple.

Floyd is the 24th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta and is a grandson of the legendary late Willie B. He is also a great-grandson of Ozzie, the world’s oldest living male gorilla at 59.

Happy Birthday Floyd!