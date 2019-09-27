Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in crash on State Road 408

article

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was killed in a crash on State Road 408 in Orlando Friday morning.

The FHP tweeted out that Trooper Tracy Vickers succumbed to his injuries after the accident near the Conway Road exit.

According to Fox 35 reporter Sydney Cameron, the FHP Dodge vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck a truck carrying construction equipment." Video from SkyFox appeared to show the troopers car lodged underneath the truck.

Trooper Vickers served for four years with the FHP. He was also a Navy veteran.

"The entire @FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Tracy Vickers. Trooper Vickers was a hero and leader within the patrol and his troop. We ask that you keep his family in your prayers," FHP tweeted.

He was escorted by law enforcement to the Orange County medical examiner's office. Vickers was saluted as he passed by.