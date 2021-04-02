Expand / Collapse search
Florida elementary school teacher solicited sex with 2-year-old, investigators say

By Associated Press
Published 
Florida
Associated Press
article

(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Xavier Donte Alexander, 28, was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex. Alexander is a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff's office did not release further information about the allegations. It customarily waits for the county court clerk to post the arresting deputy's report online, which happens after the defendant's initial court appearance. Alexander, who was being held without bond, was scheduled to appear later Friday.

RELATED: Brooksville woman accused of luring New York teen she met in online chatroom

The Palm Beach County School District issued a statement saying it is "shocked and appalled" by the accusations and that it is cooperating with law enforcement. The district said Alexander has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and that none of Alexander's alleged crimes occurred at school and that it notified parents. It said the families are being offered support services.

If convicted of both charges, Alexander could get 20 years in prison. Court records do not show if he has an attorney.