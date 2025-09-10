Flags stolen again outside Cobb County business ahead of 9/11 remembrance

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A Cobb County business is upset after a series of theft of their American flags with the last coming just days before the 24th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. (FOX 5)

For the third time in two years, the American flags outside a Cobb County business have been stolen, just days before the anniversary of September 11.

What we know:

Steven and Rita Blackwell, who own Mulkey Enterprises near Kennesaw Mountain, said all six flags flying along Kennesaw Avenue were taken Sunday night. By Wednesday, the couple had already bought replacements to make sure the flags would be in place for the 9/11 anniversary.

What they're saying:

"It's a very important day for all of us, everyone remembers where they were when 9/11 happened. We're paying our respects for all those who were lost in 9/11, because there were so many. And it's near and dear to my heart because my son is a firefighter and so many firefighters died that day," said Rita Blackwell.

The Blackwells say the thefts are frustrating and costly, but they continue to replace the flags, which they display on holidays and special occasions. Surveillance video from the latest incident captured images from that night, and the couple filed a police report.

Even so, they say they are not seeking prosecution. They simply want the stealing to stop.