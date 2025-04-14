Five pounds of meth found in water cups after Franklin County chase

article

The Brief Deputies in Franklin County stopped a vehicle using a PIT maneuver after the driver attempted to flee, resulting in the arrest of both occupants. Approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $170,000, were discovered in two large tumblers during the vehicle search. Jonathan Andrew Goble faces multiple charges, including DUI and trafficking methamphetamine, while Lacresha Glover is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.



A recent traffic incident in North Georgia has investigators answering the question "How much methamphetamine can you put in two 40-ounce vacuum insulated cups?"

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says about five pounds were seized on Saturday.

What we know:

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near Owens Drive and Georgia Highway 17 around 10:14 p.m. on April 12. The driver, identified as Jonathan Andrew Goble of Richmond, Kentucky, allegedly tried to flee, prompting deputies to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Goble was taken into custody at the scene. A passenger, Lacresha Glover of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, was also detained.

Dig deeper:

During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered two large tumblers containing approximately five pounds of methamphetamine. The meth has an estimated street value of $170,000, officials said.

Both Goble and Glover were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the men have retained legal representation.

What's next:

Goble faces multiple charges, including DUI, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and a window tint violation.

Glover is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

The case remains under investigation.