Five pounds of meth found in water cups after Franklin County chase
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A recent traffic incident in North Georgia has investigators answering the question "How much methamphetamine can you put in two 40-ounce vacuum insulated cups?"
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says about five pounds were seized on Saturday.
What we know:
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near Owens Drive and Georgia Highway 17 around 10:14 p.m. on April 12. The driver, identified as Jonathan Andrew Goble of Richmond, Kentucky, allegedly tried to flee, prompting deputies to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.
Goble was taken into custody at the scene. A passenger, Lacresha Glover of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, was also detained.
Dig deeper:
During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered two large tumblers containing approximately five pounds of methamphetamine. The meth has an estimated street value of $170,000, officials said.
Both Goble and Glover were arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.
What we don't know:
It is not clear if the men have retained legal representation.
What's next:
Goble faces multiple charges, including DUI, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, and a window tint violation.
Glover is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
The case remains under investigation.
The Source: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office provided the details and images for this article.