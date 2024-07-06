First lady Jill Biden to visit Columbus, Georgia for campaign event

article

First lady Jill Biden is coming back to Georgia less than two weeks after her husband's appearance at the first presidential debate in Atlanta.

The White House says the first lady will go to Columbus, Georgia on Monday for a campaign event.

Details about the event have not been released.

The first lady is no stranger to the Peach State. Her last visit was for the presidential debate, after which she and Biden stopped at a Waffle House on Cobb Parkway.

Jill Biden also visited Atlanta in March as part of a tour touting the "Women for Biden-Harris" program. At this stop, she warned that another Trump presidency would threaten women, saying that the Republican has "spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence."

At a woman-owned event space in downtown Atlanta, the first lady assured a friendly audience that "Joe and Kamala" will push for a national abortion rights law superseding state restrictions, while also protecting access to fertility treatments and birth control.

Georgia remains a pivotal state for Biden and former President Donald Trump. Biden won by less than a percentage point in Georgia in 2020, a razor-thin amount of 12,670 votes.

Biden's victory was the first time since 1992 that a Democratic candidate won the state.

Currently, polls suggest Georgia is leaning Republican.

