Firefighters on scene of brush fire near Marietta elementary school

Cobb County firefighters have responded to a brush fire near Tritt Elementary School in Marietta.

The school is located at 4435 Post Oak Tritt Road, which is near Johnson Ferry Road.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw fire trucks outside the school and students standing outside.

The Cobb County School District sent the following statement:

"The start of the school day was disrupted due to smoke from an early morning HVAC issue. No students were in the building and students are safe. The Fire Department arrived quickly and resolved the issue, and we are currently assessing the building and any necessary changes to the schedule."

