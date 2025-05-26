Firefighters respond to fire at Parkwood Village apartments DeKalb

DeKalb County firefighters responded to a fire at the Parkwood Village Apartments on Winters Chapel Road in the Dunwoody area on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the fire department, everyone was evacuated safely.

There was "heavy involvement" when the fire department arrived. The fire is out right now, the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

