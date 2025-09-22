Firefighters rescue person from burning Gwinnett home

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire

Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a burning home early Sunday after flames tore through a Lawrenceville residence.

What we know:

The fire began just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Overlook Path Way SE. One person escaped by jumping from a second-story window while firefighters pulled another from an upstairs bedroom.

Five people were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.