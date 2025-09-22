Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters rescue person from burning Gwinnett home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2025 6:01am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • Blaze broke out around 4 a.m. in Lawrenceville neighborhood
    • One person jumped from a second-story window to escape
    • Red Cross assisting five people displaced from house

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a burning home early Sunday after flames tore through a Lawrenceville residence.

What we know:

The fire began just before 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Overlook Path Way SE. One person escaped by jumping from a second-story window while firefighters pulled another from an upstairs bedroom.

Five people were displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gwinnett Fire. 

