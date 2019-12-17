Firefighters rescue dog that chased cat up a tree and got stuck

article

We've all heard about cats needing to be rescued from trees -- but what about dogs?

That's what happened to one German shepherd that got stuck at the top of a tree in northern California.

The Lathrop Manteca Fire District said the dog chased a cat up the tree, only to get stranded at the top with the feline.

Firefighters were called to the scene and brought the pup down to safety.

They gave him some oxygen and water to make sure he was OK.

"We are all pretty sure he'll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree," the fire department said.