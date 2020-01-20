Firefighters discover dog's body battling house fire

Fire investigators are working to learn what caused a fire that severely damaged a home and claimed the life of the family dog over the weekend in Gwinnett County.

Crews responded to the 3800 block of Brookshire Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the house Sunday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames.

The homeowner was not at home at the time, but search crews found a dog's body inside while battling the blaze.

Fire investigators say the blaze appears accidental and could have come from discarded smoking materials outside the home.

The displaced homeowner declined assistance from the American Red Cross.