Firefighters battle blaze at Lawrenceville-area thrift store

Firefighters in Gwinnett County said they were able to get on the scene of a thrift store fire on Thursday afternoon quickly thanks to pre-planning and diligent work by dispatchers.

The Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Services said the 911 center received a call around 3:49 p.m. describing a fire at a thrift store along Scenic Highway. Firefighters said they were able to find the location within two minutes thanks to the description, their knowledge of their service area, and smoke through the trees. They said they could have easily gone to the wrong location if not for their pre-planning of businesses in the area.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

When fire crews arrived at the Quinn House Thrift store located in the 200 block of Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville, they found a two-story business fire with heavy smoke billowing out of the back and right side of the warehouse.

Firefighters had to force their way into the closed business to battle the blaze.

A search team pulled a dog from the building that was inside a cage. It was not harmed by the fire or smoke.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

The fire remains under investigation but are looking into the possibility it started by multiple electrical appliances plugged into an area.

No one was injured during the fire.

