Fire rips through Clayton County family's home and vehicles

Crews are investigating an early morning fire after the blaze ripped through a family’s home and several vehicles in Clayton County.

Witnesses said they heard a series of explosions before the flames overtook the home on Pineglen Drive near Morrow.

Fire officials told FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda that the blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, officials said the two-alarm fire took about 45 minutes to get under control, utilizing 10 units.

All six people inside of the home, including several children, escaped safely. Officials said one person sustained a minor injury.