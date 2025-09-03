Expand / Collapse search

Fire at mansion in Buckhead on West Paces Ferry Road

By
Published  September 3, 2025 3:53pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 7

A firefighter was taken away on a stretcher while fighting a fire at a Buckhead mansion. 

The Brief

    • The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-million dollar house in the 400 block of West Paces Ferry road about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
    • SKYFOX 5 flew over the house and saw a firefighter being taken away on a stretcher.

ATLANTA - A fire at a mansion in Buckhead sent a firefighter to the hospital as a precaution. 

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-million dollar house in the 400 block of West Paces Ferry Road about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters said nobody was in the house when they arrived.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the house and saw a firefighter being taken away on a stretcher. Atlanta fire officials said that was a precaution because the firefighter was showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Crews also saw multiple firefighters working on the roof. 

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

What's next:

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and a FOX 5 crew in SKYFOX. 

AtlantaNews