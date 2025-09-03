Fire at mansion in Buckhead on West Paces Ferry Road
A firefighter was taken away on a stretcher while fighting a fire at a Buckhead mansion.
ATLANTA - A fire at a mansion in Buckhead sent a firefighter to the hospital as a precaution.
What we know:
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department firefighters responded to the multi-million dollar house in the 400 block of West Paces Ferry Road about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters said nobody was in the house when they arrived.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the house and saw a firefighter being taken away on a stretcher. Atlanta fire officials said that was a precaution because the firefighter was showing signs of heat exhaustion.
Crews also saw multiple firefighters working on the roof.
No injuries were reported, according to officials.
What's next:
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and a FOX 5 crew in SKYFOX.